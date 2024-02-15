New Delhi: One of the most popular actors known for his endearing charm and screen presence, Kim Soo Hyun is not only one of the most sought-after stars but also one of the most highly-paid actors. As we eagerly await the release of his new drama the romantic melodrama Queen of Tears, let us revisit 5 dramas of the actor, who turns 36 on February 16.

My Love From The Star

A movie star is swept off her feet by a man who has descended from the stars himself, sound too good to be true? Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun) is a 400-year-old transient resident on Earth. He may be designated as an alien, but he looks way more gorgeous than any human you may have come across. The ageless and forever young Min Joon keeps to himself, and patiently waits to return to his planet. Chun Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun) is a moody superstar, known for her meltdowns. When she finds herself taking a college class taught by Min Joon, who also happens to be her penthouse next-door neighbour, sparks fly. After the initial bickering, majorly on Song Yi’s part, Min Joon despite his reservations finds himself drawn towards her. “My Love From the Star” remains a top favourite amongst K-dramas of all time. The chemistry between the leads makes this one a binge-worthy watch.

Where To Watch: Viki



It’s Okay To Be Not Okay

Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) is a caregiver at a psychiatric hospital. He is devoted to serving his patients, but his world revolves around the well-being of his older brother Sang Tae, an artist who is on the autism spectrum. Both brothers have had a rough childhood as Sang Tae continues to be traumatized by his mother’s death. They meet Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) a highly-strung bestselling writer of children’s books. Emotionally detached and unapologetic to the point of being obnoxious, she is not a people person. Moon Young falls in love with Gang Tae and tries to win him over in her overbearing way. “It’s Okay to Be Not Okay” sensitively deals with issues of mental health, especially unattended trauma. Peak performances by the leads make this one a must-watch.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Dream High

The feisty Go Hye Mi ( Suzy) wrangles her way into the sought-after Kirin Arts Academy despite losing the audition. Country bumpkin Song Sam Dong (Kim Soo Hyun) is another student, he. is a music prodigy, but suffers from a rare malady. Then there is Jin Guk (Ok Taceyeon) the talented and rebellious teen and Kim Pil Suk (IU) girl with perfect pitch but so self-conscious about her appearance. These teens aspire to make it into the world of music, which comes with several challenges and life lessons to learn on the way.

Where To Watch: Viki

The Moon Embracing The Sun

Yeon Woo’s life changes when she marries Crown Prince Lee Hwon (Kim Soo Hyun). She is the daughter of a shaman, and her position as crown princess hassles the royal family. Yeon Woo is put under a curse, and it is alleged she is dead. The heartbroken Lee Hwan is forced to marry another but continues to mourn the loss of his wife. When Yeon Woo reappears in Lee Hwon’s life years later as the shaman Wol, she cannot recall her past as his wife, and he sets out to uncover the truth.

Where To Watch: Viki

The Producers

Rookie producer Seung Chan (Kim Soo Hyun) leaves a promising career in law to join a TV channel since he is infatuated with Ye Jin (Gong Hyo Jin) the producer of a popular show, but she is in love with an arrogant senior. Cindy (IU), the poker-faced famous singer masks her emotions under a cold exterior and manages to irk Seung Chan. The drama gives an insight into how these characters, seniors and rookies adapt themselves to the cutthroat world of the TV industry.

Where To Watch: Viki