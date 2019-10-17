close

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard to reunite for 'The Northman'

Eggers will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjon.

Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard to reunite for &#039;The Northman&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Director Robert Eggers next film "The Northman" has cast two leads Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard.

The movie is described as a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. In talks to join Kidman and Skarsgard are "The Witch's" Anya Taylor-Joy, "It's" Bill Skarsgard and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, reports variety.com.

Eggers will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjon.

"Midsummer" producer Lars Knudsen will produce, with New Regency financing.

Skarsgard can next be seen in tentpole "Kong vs Godzilla" and recently booked the plum part of Randall Flagg in CBS All Access' adaptation of Stephen King's "The Stand".

Kidman recently starred in the second season of "Big Little Lies" - her work in the first season earned her a Primetime Emmy for best actress - and will star as Gretchen Carlson opposite Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie in awards season contender "Bombshell", which opens this December.

Taylor-Joy recently wrapped a starring turn in "Last Night in Soho" for Edgar Wright and next stars in Working Title's adaptation of Jane Austen's "Emma."

 

 

