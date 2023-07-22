'Oppenheimer' Beats 'Barbie' At Indian Box Office, Nolan's Film Overtakes Greta's Fantasy Drama By 7 Cr

New Delhi: Box offices are already flooded as the two most awaited movies of the year 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' finally hit the big screens. Cillian Murphy-starrer is locking horns with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's fantasy drama. Nolan's film minted Rs 13.50 crore nett on its first day beating Greta's movie that earned Rs 5 crore nett in India.

Both the films are getting an overwhelming response from the audience, it has now been reported that Christopher Nolan's movie has surpassed Margot Robbie's Barbie at the Indian box office. As per the tracker Sacnilk.com, 'Oppenheimer' earned Rs 13.50 crore nett in India on its opening day for all languages. On the other hand, 'Barbie' collected Rs 5 crore nett in India on day 1.

Earlier, it was reported that 'Barbie' had sold 16,000 tickets in its advance booking across three multiple chains. However, 'Oppenheimer' had sold close to 1.30 lakh tickets on its first day.



Not just that, Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' has also surpassed Tom Cruise's recently released movie, 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One', which earned Rs 12.50 crores in India on its opening day.

Talking about ‘Oppenheimer’, the biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway. 'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

On the other hand, helmed by Greta Gerwig, 'Barbie' is an inspiration by the beloved Barbie fashion dolls, presenting a whimsical comedy within a fantasy setting. Besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and others.