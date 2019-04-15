close

Avengers: Endgame

Russo Brothers take on 'heavier' film after 'Avengers'

Russo Brothers take on &#039;heavier&#039; film after &#039;Avengers&#039;

Seoul: "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo, collectively known as the Russo Brothers, are set to join forces with actor Tom Holland again. This time for a smaller film that has a "bit heavier material".

"We are going to do our next movie with Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man," Joe said here on Monday.

The directors and Holland have worked together in Marvel films "Captain America: Civil War", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

Talking about their next film, Joe said: "It is a smaller film about a war veteran who comes home with PTSD and develops a heroin addiction."

"So, it's a bit heavier material... We thought it was an important issue to tackle," he added.

The directors are here to promote "Avengers: Endgame", the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

 

