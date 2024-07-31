Ryan Reynolds Reposts Ranveer Singh’s 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Shoutout: 'When It Ryans, It Pours'

New Delhi: As theaters buzz with the release of 'Deadpool and Wolverine', audiences are thrilled with the film's plot. Even Actor, Ranveer Singh, has joined in the excitement. The actor took to social media to share a snippet with the caption 'Wholesome Cinema.' Shortly thereafter, he posted another image featuring Ryan Reynolds with the witty caption, 'When it Ryans, It Pours.'

Ryan responded with enthusiasm by reposting the story on his Instagram handle, tagging Ranveer Singh, and showcasing their mutual respect and camaraderie.

Multiverse Of Madness

This is like our own multiverse, where we see our Powerhouse of Talent and Energy uniting with the Deadpool superstar Ryan Reynolds! For the unversed, Ranveer Singh recently lent his voice to Ryan Reynolds' character, 'Deadpool', for the Hindi version of the film, creating a thrilling crossover for Indian audiences & in a recent development that bridges Bollywood and Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds expressed his admiration for Ranveer Singh, revealing his desire to collaborate with the Actor.

Reynolds, renowned for his role as Deadpool, said, 'I don't even know. Oh…Ranveer Singh is amazing. He has done the voice of Deadpool I think. He is very funny. But also ripped.' While turning to Hugh, Ryan pointed out, 'You think you are in shape?' The Wolverine actor replied, 'Really!' Ryan further said, 'This guy makes you look like a ‘Crypt-Keeper’. He is amazing.'

Both Hugh and Ryan showered praises on Ranveer Singh.

It will be a true delight to see Ranveer Singh and Ryan Reynolds collaborate on a future project, bringing together two marvelous talents and creating an exciting cinematic experience for fans.