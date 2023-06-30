Supernatural Horror Film 'Insidious: The Red Door' To Be Released On This Date in India

Washington: Makers of the horror franchise 'Insidious: The Red Door' are back with a terrifying conclusion of the fate of the Lambert family. Taking to Instagram, Sony Pictures Entertainment India shared a teaser with a release date announcement. Sharing the video, they wrote, "The Further is closer than you'd ever imagine. Come watch the terrifying conclusion of the fate of the Lambert family in Insidious: The Red Door. Coming to cinemas a FULL DAY early on the big screen. Exclusively in cinemas July 6 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The first show of the film will be screened at midnight on July 6, 2023. The star cast reuniting for the final chapter has intrigued the audiences to a whole new peak and owing to the excitement of the fans and love for the horror genre in the Indian market, the makers have decided to release the film on July 6, which is a day prior than it's international release.

The film continues a few years after the terrifying event that horrified the Lambert family. The original cast from Insidious is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

