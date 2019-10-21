Vin Diesel as superhero 'Bloodshot' hits Indian screens in Feb

New Delhi: Hollywood action star Vin Diesel is all set to do a superhero turn when he comes back from the dead to wrap up unfinished business in "Bloodshot". The film is lined up for an India release in February next year.

Directed by Dave Wilson, the action movie follows super-soldier Ray, aka the superhero Bloodshot, who is brought back from the dead by a corporation through the use of nanotechnology.

The trailer of the film is high on action, violence, bloodshed, and stunts with a heady mix of drama and emotions. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film on February 21 next year.

As Ray, Diesel is seen on a mission to complete his unfinished business but has lost his memory. He is out for blood to avenge his wife's death and find his true identity.

"Bloodshot", first published in 1992, is about was created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton for Valiant. Over its comic book run, "Bloodshot" totalled 110 issues with more than 7.5 million copies sold.

The official synopsis of the "Bloodshot" read: "After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine - Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both he and his beautiful wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there's more to the conspiracy than he thought."