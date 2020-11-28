हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to address public meeting in Old Hyderabad today

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign for BJP for the GHMC polls in Hyderabad.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to address public meeting in Old Hyderabad today
File Photo

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Hyderabad on Saturday (November 29) and take up the responsibility of campaigning for BJP for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

Yogi Adityanath will lead the roadshow in Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency. Later, at Hyderabad`s old city, which is known as a base of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Adityanath will address a public meeting at Shah Ali Banda.

On Friday, BJP National President JP Nadda at an intellectual conference in Hyderabad stated that Yogi Adityanath in his public address is going to speak on the `Razakars` who were the private militia of Nizam and had plans to make the Nizam accede his princely state to Pakistan instead of India. 

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1. The results will be declared on December 4. In the last GHMC election, TRS won in 99 wards. AIMIM won 44, with the remaining seven awards won by other parties and Independents.

Live TV

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathAIMIMHyderabadBJP
Next
Story

IAF to get 123 officers, Air Force Academy Dundigal Passing Out Parade on Saturday
  • 93,09,787Confirmed
  • 1,35,715Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,10,26,993Confirmed
  • 14,32,817Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M5S

DNA: Will the process of giving Coronavirus Vaccine be like election?