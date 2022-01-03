1 crore to kin of martyred soldiers of Uttarakhand: Arvind Kejriwal's promise ahead of polls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (January 3) promised that his party will pay Rs 1 crore to the families of all the martyred security personnel of Uttarakhand as "Samman Rashi" if AAP comes to power in the state.

"I assure you if AAP comes to power in Uttarakhand, Col Kothiyal (the party's chief ministerial candidate) will meet the families of any soldier who is killed on the country's borders or a police or paramilitary personnel who died on duty and hand them a cheque of Rs 1 crore," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal’s promise came ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections scheduled to be held in a few months.

The AAP leader also promised to give direct jobs in government to the retired Army jawans aged 34-35 years and make them partners in the building of a new Uttarakhand making full use of their patriotism, military skills, and discipline.

Kejriwal made the mega announcements at the party's Uttarakhand Nav Nirman rally at the Parade Ground in Dehradun where he reached for campaigning on Monday.

Raising questions on the treatment of martyred soldiers and their families by the previous governments, Kejriwal said, “When I became chief minister of Delhi, I was told wives of policemen killed in the line of duty got a sewing machine. Can that be the price of martyrdom?

He further added that he raised the compensation amount given to martyrs' families to Rs 1 crore after taking over as CM and has himself paid that amount through cheques to several beneficiaries.

(With agency inputs)

