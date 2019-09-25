close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Python

10-foot-long python rescued in Delhi

The python gave a tough time to the officials escaped and hid under a tin shade. However, the wildlife trust was successful in rescuing the python.

10-foot-long python rescued in Delhi

New Delhi: A 10-foot-long python was created panic at New Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday night when it was found slithering across the road. The reptile was sighted by some labourers working in the area, after which they immediately informed the police.

When the police officials reached the spot, they found the python lying on the road. The wildlife trust was later called to rescue the reptile. 

The python gave a tough time to the officials escaped and hid under a tin shade. However, the wildlife trust was successful in rescuing the python.

Live TV

The wildlife trust team said that the python must have accessed the road from the Yamuna riverside. It was later taken to the same place. 

Earlier this week, a 10-feet-long python was spotted at a farmhouse in Vadodra, Gujarat. The 10-feet-long python weighed 9 kgs. He was rescued within two hours and later handed over to the Forest Department. 

Tags:
PythonPython rescuedDelhi
Next
Story

Centre to act as residents vacate 14 villages near China border in Uttarakhand

Must Watch

PT30M53S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day