10-foot-long python rescued in Delhi

New Delhi: A 10-foot-long python was created panic at New Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan on Tuesday night when it was found slithering across the road. The reptile was sighted by some labourers working in the area, after which they immediately informed the police.

When the police officials reached the spot, they found the python lying on the road. The wildlife trust was later called to rescue the reptile.

The python gave a tough time to the officials escaped and hid under a tin shade. However, the wildlife trust was successful in rescuing the python.

The wildlife trust team said that the python must have accessed the road from the Yamuna riverside. It was later taken to the same place.

Earlier this week, a 10-feet-long python was spotted at a farmhouse in Vadodra, Gujarat. The 10-feet-long python weighed 9 kgs. He was rescued within two hours and later handed over to the Forest Department.