10 more arrested in Seelampur violence case, security beefed up in North East Delhi over massive Anti-Citizenship Act protests

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested 10 more people in connection with the violence in Seelampur area on Tuesday. Total 18 have been arrested so far - eight people were nabbed on Wednesday. All the accused were tracked on the basis of video footages as on Wednesday, drones were used for surveillance in the area.

Among the 18 arrested, four have criminal background and are accused of vandalising and setting ablaze vehicles. All of them are residents of the area.

Security has been beefed up in Seelampur and other areas in North East Delhi. Section 144 has also been imposed in the wake of the massive protests that injured at least 21 people.

Live TV

Miscreants attacked a school bus, pelted stones and targeted the passers-by in the area. The angry mob also pelted stones at the northeast Delhi DCP office, set ablaze the vehicles in the parking lot of Jafrabad police station, two police booths and three other vehicles.

With the situation taking a turn for the worse, the police rushed five additional companies to the spot to help control the violence. A total of 14 companies were deployed along with senior officers and local staff to control the mobs.

Protesters had gathered around 1:15 pm in Jafrabad area and marched towards Seelampur. The police had to fire tear gas shells to control the situation. The vehicular movement on the 66-feet road, which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad, was also closed due to the violent clashes.