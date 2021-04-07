हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India-China

11th round of India, China military talks to be held on April 9

The key focus will be early disengagement in other areas of Eastern Ladakh like hots springs, Gogra, and Depsang plains.

11th round of India, China military talks to be held on April 9
File Photo

New Delhi: The 11th round of India China military talks is expected to happen this Friday (April 9).

The key focus will be early disengagement in other areas of Eastern Ladakh like hots springs, Gogra, and Depsang plains.

Both countries were able to achieve complete disengagement at Pangong lake in February. 

Last week in response to a question, the spokesperson of India's external affairs minister said, "hope that the Chinese side will work with us to ensure that disengagement in the remaining areas is completed at the earliest."

The spokesperson added that this "would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in Eastern Ladakh" as that "alone will lead to the restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for the progress of our bilateral relationship."

Last year saw Chinese aggression at the Line of actual control in eastern Ladakh, including at the Galwan in which India lost 20 of its soldiers. Since then the ties between the two countries remain strained.

New Delhi has even taken measures to cut down investments from China.  

The 10th round of India, China military talks happened in February, post complete disengagement at the Pangong Lake.

The same month saw telephonic talks between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese FM Wang Yi. During the talks, both sides decided to establish a hotline for "timely communication".

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India-ChinaLACIndia-China standoffLine of Actual Control
Next
Story

Over 14 lakh participants register in contest for 'Pariksha Par Charcha' 2021 with PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT6M35S

Cobra commando Rakeshwar Singh missing since Bijapur Naxalite attack, photo surfaces