13 killed, over 20 injured in separate road accidents in Maharashtra

New Delhi: At least 13 people were killed and over 20 injured in two road accidents in different districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.

In Dhule, seven people were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur earlier today, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and one received grievous injuries after a car in which they were travelling collided with a gas tanker near Rasayani town on the Pune-Mumbai Express Highway in the early hours on Friday.

The accident took place at 4:45 am when the car, coming from Sangli district, allegedly hit a gas tanker from behind.

Four persons, including one man and three women, died on the spot, while one woman received injuries and was taken to the hospital.

