CHHATTISGARH

Chhattisgarh Teen Girl Kills Elder Brother With Axe After Getting Scolded For Talking To Boys On Phone

A 14-year-old girl allegedly murdered her elder brother with an axe after he scolded her for talking to boys on her mobile phone in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 05, 2024, 09:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A 14-year-old girl allegedly killer her elder brother with an axe after he scolded her for talking to boys on her mobile phone in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, news agency PTI quoted police officials as saying. The teenager has been detained for the offence committed on Friday in Amlidihkala village, which is under the jurisdiction of Chhuikhadan police station.

The girl told the police that she and her brother (18) were home at the time of the incident, while the rest of the family had gone out to work. Her brother reprimanded her for talking to boys on her mobile phone and told her not to use it again.

Angered by the rebuke, the girl allegedly hit her brother on the throat with an axe while he was sleeping. Her brother died on the spot, according to police. The girl then took a bath and removed the blood stains from her clothes before informing her neighbours that her brother had been murdered.

After being alerted by villagers, a police team arrived at the scene and began an investigation into the incident. During police questioning, the girl admitted to killing him, according to the statement.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

