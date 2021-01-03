हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Muradnagar

15 killed as roof collapses at Ghaziabad's Muradnagar cremation ground, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces aid to kin

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been rushed to the spot.

15 killed as roof collapses at Ghaziabad&#039;s Muradnagar cremation ground, UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces aid to kin
Representational Image

Ghaziabad: Fifteen people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said.

The roof collapsed when over 25 people had taken shelter at the structure while it was raining. Most of them were relatives of Ram Dhan, who was being cremated at that time.

Hours later, rescue workers were still going through the rubble to locate more victims, Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said. Several people are admitted at hospitals.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been rushed to the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

The chief minister directed officials to give financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, a statement issued by the state government said.

The chief minister also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and ADG Meerut zone to submit a report in this connection.

