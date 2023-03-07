topStoriesenglish2580715
NewsIndia
DELHI CRIME

16-Year-Old Girl Shot At By Friend In Delhi Over Argument

According to a police official, they received a call about 8.30 p.m. telling them of a shooting in the Subhash Park neighbourhood of Nand Nagri. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

16-Year-Old Girl Shot At By Friend In Delhi Over Argument

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot by her friend on Monday evening in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri district. Police received information at 8:27 pm regarding the incident, they said. They reached the spot at Subhash Park and found that the girl had been shot at by her friend Kasim. She was shifted to the GTB hospital by her family members, a senior police officer said.

"The girl was shot in the shoulder. Her friend Kasim, aged 19-20 years fired at her over an argument. We formed multiple teams to nab him. The accused Kasim has been caught. A case under IPC 307 has been registered. Probe underway," said Joy Tirkey, DCP (Northeast), Delhi as quoted by ANI.

The girl is under observation at the hospital and her condition is stable. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused, the officer said, adequate personnel have been deployed in the area. 

According to a police official, they received a call about 8.30 p.m. telling them of a shooting in the Subhash Park neighbourhood of Nand Nagri. Seeing the gravity of the situation, adequate police staff have been deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents. Further investigation in the matter but no arrest has been made as of now, police said.

 

Live Tv

Delhi crimeGirl shotdelhi girl shotcrime againt womanDelhi crime news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011