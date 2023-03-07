16-Year-Old Girl Shot At By Friend In Delhi Over Argument

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot by her friend on Monday evening in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri district. Police received information at 8:27 pm regarding the incident, they said. They reached the spot at Subhash Park and found that the girl had been shot at by her friend Kasim. She was shifted to the GTB hospital by her family members, a senior police officer said.

"The girl was shot in the shoulder. Her friend Kasim, aged 19-20 years fired at her over an argument. We formed multiple teams to nab him. The accused Kasim has been caught. A case under IPC 307 has been registered. Probe underway," said Joy Tirkey, DCP (Northeast), Delhi as quoted by ANI.

The girl is under observation at the hospital and her condition is stable. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused, the officer said, adequate personnel have been deployed in the area.

According to a police official, they received a call about 8.30 p.m. telling them of a shooting in the Subhash Park neighbourhood of Nand Nagri. Seeing the gravity of the situation, adequate police staff have been deployed in the area to avoid untoward incidents. Further investigation in the matter but no arrest has been made as of now, police said.