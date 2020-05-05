195 deaths, 3900 new coronavirus cases, India records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 in 24 hours

New Delhi: With 3,900 new cases of coronavirus infection and 195 deaths, India on Tuesday registered the highest single-day jump in numbers of COVID-19 cases as well as fatalities in the past 24 hours. ''With 3,900 COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country has recorded the largest single-day spike till now in both categories,'' the Health Ministry said.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has reached 46,433, including 1,568 deaths, according to the figures provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the latest update by the ministry, as many as 12,727 patients in the country have been cured and discharged, or have migrated, as of Tuesday. At present, there are 32,138 active cases in the country.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 data

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1650 524 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 528 130 4 6 Chandigarh 102 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 8 Delhi 4898 1431 64 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 5804 1195 319 11 Haryana 517 254 6 12 Himachal Pradesh 41 34 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 726 303 8 14 Jharkhand 115 27 3 15 Karnataka 651 321 27 16 Kerala 500 462 4 17 Ladakh 41 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2942 798 165 19 Maharashtra 14541 2465 583 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 169 60 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 1233 121 23 26 Rajasthan 3061 1394 77 27 Tamil Nadu 3550 1409 31 28 Telengana 1085 585 29 29 Tripura 29 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 31 Uttar Pradesh 2766 802 50 32 West Bengal 1259 218 133 Total number of confirmed cases in India 46433* 12727 1568 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Maharashtra with 14,541 cases is the worst-affected state by the disease, while Gujarat with 5,804 cases is second on the list. Maharashtra has also recorded 583 deaths due to coronavirus though 2,465 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Gujarat has reported 5,804 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4,898 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen a sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3,061), Tamil Nadu (3,550) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 319 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 165, Rajasthan 77 and Delhi 64.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,650 cases and 36 deaths so far, Bihar 528 cases and four deaths, Haryana 517 and six deaths, Jammu and Kashmir 726 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka 651 and 27 deaths and Kerala 500 cases with four deaths.

The states which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The lockdown in India has further been extended till May 17 to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus however, some restrictions have been eased this time.