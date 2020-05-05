195 deaths, 3900 new coronavirus cases, India records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 in 24 hours

New Delhi: With 3,900 new cases of coronavirus infection and 195 deaths, India on Tuesday registered the highest single-day jump in numbers of COVID-19 cases as well as fatalities in the past 24 hours. ''With 3,900 COVID-19 cases and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country has recorded the largest single-day spike till now in both categories,'' the Health Ministry said.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has reached 46,433, including 1,568 deaths, according to the figures provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the latest update by the ministry, as many as 12,727 patients in the country have been cured and discharged, or have migrated, as of Tuesday. At present, there are 32,138 active cases in the country.
Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 data
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1650
|524
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|528
|130
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|102
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|58
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|4898
|1431
|64
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|5804
|1195
|319
|11
|Haryana
|517
|254
|6
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|41
|34
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|726
|303
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|115
|27
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|651
|321
|27
|16
|Kerala
|500
|462
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2942
|798
|165
|19
|Maharashtra
|14541
|2465
|583
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|169
|60
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|25
|Punjab
|1233
|121
|23
|26
|Rajasthan
|3061
|1394
|77
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|3550
|1409
|31
|28
|Telengana
|1085
|585
|29
|29
|Tripura
|29
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|1
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2766
|802
|50
|32
|West Bengal
|1259
|218
|133
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|46433*
|12727
|1568
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Maharashtra with 14,541 cases is the worst-affected state by the disease, while Gujarat with 5,804 cases is second on the list. Maharashtra has also recorded 583 deaths due to coronavirus though 2,465 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Gujarat has reported 5,804 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4,898 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.
The other states which have seen a sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3,061), Tamil Nadu (3,550) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).
Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 319 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 165, Rajasthan 77 and Delhi 64.
Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,650 cases and 36 deaths so far, Bihar 528 cases and four deaths, Haryana 517 and six deaths, Jammu and Kashmir 726 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka 651 and 27 deaths and Kerala 500 cases with four deaths.
The states which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.
The lockdown in India has further been extended till May 17 to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus however, some restrictions have been eased this time.