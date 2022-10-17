'1st remove Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador...': Suvendu Adhikari hits back at Mamata Banerjee over Sourav Ganguly comments

New Delhi: BJP leader Subvendu Adhikari on Monday (October 17) asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to replace Shah Rukh Khan and make Sourav Ganguly the brand ambassador of West Bengal after the latter objected the denial of second term to former BCCI president and urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene.

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendiu Adhikari said BJP doesn't do politics in sports and PM Modi stays out of these matters. If Mamata Banerjee wanted to extend Sourav Ganguly's tenancy then she should've made him brand ambassador of WB, he further added.

"Remove Shah Rukh Khan & make Sourav Ganguly the brand ambassador of West Bengal. If Mamata Banerjee wanted to extend Sourav Ganguly's tenancy then she should've made him brand ambassador of WB. Don't do politics in sports. PM Modi stays out of these thing," ANI quoted Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari's advice to Mamta Banerjee came after West Bengal CM expressed her shock over denial of second term as BCCI president to former Indian cricketer and captain Sourav Ganguly

Banerjee, while talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, also said she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief.

"Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the BCCI president's post. This was injustice meted out to him," she said. There should be no politics on this matter, Banerjee added.