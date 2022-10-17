Pandemic alert: Omicron poses new threat as India detects COVID's highly infectious sub variant BF.7

New Delhi: The country is witnessing a decline in fresh Covid-19 cases however the virus is posing new threat with its highly infectious Omicron sub-variant BF.7. As per several reports the first case of BF.7 has been detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research centre and it is being claimed that the new sub-variant of Omicron is highly infectious and has a greater transmissibility.

According to IANS report Omicron sub-variants -- BA.5.1.7 and BF.7 -- after emerging from a region of Mongolia in China are now making their way to other parts and posing fresh threats.



New sub variant of Omicron in India

Reportedly, Omicron variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are behind the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China. However, experts have advised precaution and Covid appropriate behaviour ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Covid-19 case in India

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 26,834 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country`s total positive cases. India`s daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.86 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.02 per cent on Monday.



A total of 2,060 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours against 2,401 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

