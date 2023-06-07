2.5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 300-Feet Deep Borewell In MP Village; Rescue Ops On For Over 22 Hours

New Delhi: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Tuesday and efforts are on to rescue her, police said. The girl, who was said to be stuck at a depth of 20 feet on Tuesday, has now slid further and is currently stuck at a depth of 50 feet. The incident occurred at Mugavali village on Tuesday afternoon.

An official said that a rescue operation has been going on for over 22 hours and is being conducted with the help of earth-moving machines. It is taking time due to the presence of rocky ground in the area.

"As we keep digging the ground, the girl is being slid lower and lower. We are providing oxygen to her and are trying to get her out soon," the district collector said. An NDRF team is also present at the site.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who belongs to Sehore district, also took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure that the girl is pulled out safely. It is learnt that the officials of the Chief Minister's Office are also in touch with the district authorities.