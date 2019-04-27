close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maoists attack

2 policemen killed, 1 civilian injured in attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The incident took place when the two policemen and the villager were going to Tippapuram village, under Pamed police station area, on a motorbike.

2 policemen killed, 1 civilian injured in attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Bijapur
File Photo

Raipur: Two police personnel were killed and a villager was injured on Saturday evening when Naxals opened fire on them in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident took place when the two policemen and the villager were going to Tippapuram village, under Pamed police station area, on a motorbike.

Live TV

A 'small action team' (typically comprising four-five rebels) of Naxals opened fire on them, leaving constable Arvind Minj and assistant constable Sukku Habka dead on the spot and the villager injured, said Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P.

Locals took the injured villager to Cherla in neighbouring Telangana for treatment, he said, adding that security forces have been rushed to the spot.

Tags:
Maoists attackNaxal AttackBijapur
Next
Story

Makers of Modi biopic write to EC, seek clarification on its decision to stay film's release

Must Watch

PT30M33S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress supporting separatists? Watch debate