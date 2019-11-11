2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out on Sunday between the security forces and terrrorists in Lawdara area of district Bandipora in the newly-formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press release issued by the Kashmir police, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by the police and security forces in Lawdara area after receiving credible input.

While search operation was going on, the hiding terrorists fired at the search party, to which the joint security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identity and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter, the press release said.

Official Twitter handle of Chinar-Corps of Indian Army tweeted that weapon and warlike stores have been recovered from the neutralised terrorists. "ONE more terrorist (total TWO) eliminated in #OpLadoora (#Bandipora). Weapons & warlike stores recovered. Operation in progress," Chinar Corps - Indian Army tweeted.

The press release further requested the citizens to not to venture inside the encounter zone "since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials." "People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any, " the press release added.

Earlier in October, the security forces gunned down slain terrorist Zakir Musa's successor and chief of Kashmir's al-Qaeda unit Hamid Lelhari. Hamid Lelhari is one of the three terrorists killed by the security forces in an encounter, which began in Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.