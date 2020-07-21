हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Snake

20-feet long phython rescued after he swallows 3 ducks of villager in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Forest rangers in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district captured a 20-foot long python, which had entered a resident's house in an attempt to prey on his poultry. The incident took place at Malbazaar in Kumlai gram panchayat in the wee hours of Tuesday (July 21). 

20-feet long phython rescued after he swallows 3 ducks of villager in West Bengal&#039;s Jalpaiguri

Kolkata: Forest rangers in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district captured a 20-foot long python, which had entered a resident's house in an attempt to prey on his poultry. The incident took place at Malbazaar in Kumlai gram panchayat in the wee hours of Tuesday (July 21). 

According to reports, the snake had made its way to the house of Vishnu Rai to feed on chickens and ducks at the poultry. The poultry was set up near a well of his house. On Tuesday morning, Vishnu woke up to the sound of ducks screaming and rushed to the well where he found the giant python, almost 20-feet in length and 18 inches wide.

The python had swallowed at least three ducks by then. 

The Malbazar forest department team along with other forest officials reached the spot as soon as the news was received. Ranger Vibhuti Ranjan Das said the snake was rescued from the house and was released into the Chapamari forest.

