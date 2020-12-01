2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exam dates: Check latest updates here

Amid speculations that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) might postpone the Class 10, 12 Board exams, several reports are suggesting that CBSE Practical Exams 2021 might start from January. Some reports also mentioned that 2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam will be held in March and the CBSE is making preparations to hold the exams in March amid coronavirus pandemic.

It is to be noted that the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement about the exam dates of CBSE Practical Exam 2021 & CBSE Board Exam 2021. Most of the stakeholders are waiting for CBSE's decision and it is expected that the CBSE would take a concrete decision soon. Speculations are rife that 2021 CBSE Practical Exams would be conducted by most of the CBSE Schools in January.

Few days ago, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had tweeted that a campaign will be launched to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year. “A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year”, Nishank had tweeted after a high-level review meeting.

The Union Minister has also directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review the present situation and share a revised syllabus for 2021 JEE Main and NEET exams,. The NTA has been asked to access the situation across different states and central school education boards before finalising the syllabus.

