2024 Lok Sabha Elections: 10 Bellwether Parliamentary Seats That Indicate Mood Of The Nation

The Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner with the voting starting on April 19. The BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc have announced their candidate list for many seats and the leaders of both the sections have already hit the campaign trail. The Congress had ruled India between 2004 and 2014, and the BJP has been in power since 2014. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term, the Congress is looking to end its 10-year-long power drought. Here, we are going to tell you 10 bellwether Lok Sabha seats that have been indicating the mood of the nations for the past two or three decades.

New Delhi Lok Sabha Seat: The seat was won by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1977. In 1984, Congress leader Krishna Chandra Pant bagged the seat while in 2004 and 2009, Ajay Maken bagged the seat for the Congress. In 2014 and 2019, Meenakshi Lekhi won the seat for the BJP. This time, the BJP has fielded Bansuri Swaraj from the seat.

Chandani Chowk: BJP's Vijay Goel bagged the seat in 1998 while Kapil Sibbal won the seat in 2004 and 2009. In 2014 and 2019, BJP's Dr Harsh Vardhan bagged the seat. On 90 per cent of occasions, the party which won the seat retained power at the Centre.

East Delhi: In 2004 and 2009, Sandeep Dixit won the seat for Congress. In 2014 and 2019, the BJP bagged the seat with Mahesh Giri and Gautam Gambhir emerging victorious from the Lok Sabha constituency.

Faridabad: In 1998, Ram Chandra Bainda of the BJP bagged the seat while in 2004 and 2009, Congress leader Avtar Singh Bhadan won the seat. In 2014 and 2019, Krishan Pal Gurjar of the BJP bagged the seat.

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh: The seat was won by Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in 2004 while Shruti Chaudhary bagged the seat in 2009. In 2014 and 2019, Dharamvir Singh of the BJP snatched it from the Congress.

Jammu: In 2004 and 2009, Congress leader Madan Lal Sharma bagged the seat while in 2014 and 2019, BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma emerged victorious from the seat. The BJP had formed a government at the centre on both occasions.

Mumbai North: In 1998, Ram Naik of the BJP won the seat while in 2004, actor Govinda and in 2019, Sanjay Nirupat bagged the seat for the Congress. However, in 2014 and 2019, Gopal Shetty of the BJP bagged the seat. This time, the BJP has fielded Piyush Goyal from the seat.

Valsad: From 1957 to 1977, the seat was with the Congress party and the MP was Nanubhai Patel. In 1977, Patel joined the BJP and won the seat. In 1989, Arjun Bhai Patel of Janata Dal won the seat while in 1991, Congress leader Uttam Bhai Patel bagged the seat. in 1996 and 1999, Manibhai Chaudhary of the BJP bagged the seat. In 2004 and 2009, Kishan Patel of Congress won the seat. In 2014 and 2019, Kesi Patel of the BJP bagged the seat.

Jamnagar: In 1998 and 1999, BJP's Chandresh Patel won the seat while in 2004 and 2009, Ahir Vikrambhai of Congress emerged victorious. In 2014 and 2019, Poonamben of the BJP bagged the seat.

Ranchi: In 1998 and 1999, BJP's Ram Tahal Chaudhary bagged the seat while in 2004 and 2009, Subodhkant Sahay bagged the seat. In 2014, Chaudhary again bagged the seat while in 2019, Sanjay Seth retained the seat for the saffron party.

The bellwether seats are those seats which align themselves with the party coming to power at the Centre in Delhi on most of the occasions. Any party winning these seats stands a chance of coming to power at the Centre.