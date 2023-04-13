Efforts For Opposition Unity Pick Up Pace As Sharad Pawar Meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: As part of the efforts to bring several opposition parties together on a common platform to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president on Thursday met Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Welcoming Pawar at his residence in Delhi, Kharge said that they are happy that he has come here directly from Mumbai and 'guided' them.

Mallikarjun Kharge shared a picture with Pawar, Rahul and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Twitter and wrote, "Stronger, together! We stand united for a better, brighter and an equal future for our people."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kharge reiterated that all the like-minded parties should unite.

"Yesterday we along with Rahul ji had talks with Nitish ji and Tejashwi ji that all parties should unite to save the country, democracy and protect the Constitution, besides ensuring freedom of speech and expression, providing employment to youth and checking inflation and misuse of autonomous bodies... We have decided to unite together and fight and we will talk to all the parties one after the other. Yesterday we met two parties and today Pawar sahib has come and we have decided that we will meet everyone, talk to them and move forward unitedly," he said.

Sharad Pawar said all the parties have the same thinking, 'but, mere thinking will not help and efforts should be made for unity'.

"There are some political parties who have similar ideologies, efforts should be made to bring them together and Kharge is the leader of the opposition and he has made this effort which will benefit everyone. This is the beginning. After this, other opposition parties such as Mamata Banerjee's TMC or Arvind Kejriwal's AAP or other parties with whom talks have not taken place, efforts should be made to bring them together under this process for unity," the NCP chief said.

#WATCH | NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media after meeting Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Delhi.



Rahul Gandhi said that this is the beginning and that all parties are committed to this process.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "What Kharge ji and Pawar ji said, that a process has begun to unite the Opposition. This is the beginning. All parties are committed to this process."

Their meeting came a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Kharge and Gandhi amid talks of like-minded opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in the ensuing General elections.

Nitish Kumar meets Left veterans Sitaram Yechury, D Raja

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar continued his efforts to cement opposition unity and held talks with Left veterans Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.

After his meeting with Kumar, CPI-M general secretary Yechury said seat adjustments will be made at the state level and indicated that a third front was a possibility.

With Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar to carry forward the efforts to unite secular democratic parties to safeguard the Indian Republic, Constitution and Democracy, severely assaulted by the BJP & Modi govt. Defeat the BJP in order to save India & people's livelihoods.

"Efforts for opposition unity have picked up the pace. An opposition coalition will be formed and seat adjustments will be done at the state level," he said.

Yechury added that in Kerala, the Congress and his party are arch rivals, and that the BJP is not in a fight there.

He further said that the third front that is going to be formed will always be after the elections.

"But in India, fronts are formed post polls such as United Front in 1996, in 1998 NDA was formed after elections, UPA formed post polls in 2004," Yechury said.

We have to save the Constitution today and for that, we've to defeat BJP in the 2024 polls. Talks are underway with other political parties also... The front that is going to be formed if at all, it will always be after the elections: Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secy

The Bihar CM also met CPI general secretary D Raja.

"Had a meeting with JD(U) leader and Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar to discuss broad issues of opposition unity against RSS-BJP. The country is in turmoil and all sections of society are vocal against BJP misrule. Unity of secular-democratic forces is must to protect our democracy and people," said Raja in a tweet after the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kumar had met Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.