trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658483
NewsIndia
DELHI CRIME

25-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi, 3 Held

According to Delhi Police, one minor accused is still at large. Further investigation is underway.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

25-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi, 3 Held File Photo

New Delhi: Three people were apprehended after a man was stabbed to death in Mandoli area. According to news agency ANI, the suspects attempted to rob the victim, a 25-year-old guy named Salman, and when he fought, they stabbed him to death and grabbed his phone and Rs 500 cash. According to Delhi Police, one minor accused is still at large. Further investigation is underway.

 


Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train