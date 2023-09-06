25-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Delhi, 3 Held
According to Delhi Police, one minor accused is still at large. Further investigation is underway.
New Delhi: Three people were apprehended after a man was stabbed to death in Mandoli area. According to news agency ANI, the suspects attempted to rob the victim, a 25-year-old guy named Salman, and when he fought, they stabbed him to death and grabbed his phone and Rs 500 cash. According to Delhi Police, one minor accused is still at large. Further investigation is underway.
