'26/11 Reminds Of Damages Due To Incompetent Government': PM Modi In Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed Congress once again from Medak in Telangana. Addressing a poll rally in the state, PM Modi said that the 26/11 terror attack was the result of an incompetent government. He made the remarks without naming the Congress. PM Modi also lashed out at the Telangana CM for contesting from two seats - the Gadgel and Kamareeddy constituencies.

"Today on 26/11, the country became the victim of a major terrorist attack. We lost many innocent countrymen in this attack. This day of 26/11 also reminds us of how much damage incompetent and weak governments can do to the country. In 2014, you removed the weak Congress government and formed a strong BJP government, due to which terrorism is being wiped from the country today," said PM Modi.

The senior BJP leader also said that Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao considers the state as his personal property. "Why did KCR need to contest from another seat? Why did he have to go there? Congress' Rahul Gandhi also had to leave Amethi and run away to Kerala. KCR also had to run away. One of the major reasons for this is BJP candidate Etela Rajender and the other reason is the anger of the farmers and the poor," said Modi.

PM Modi said that Telangana is moving forward with only one resolution this year and for the first time, BJP government will be formed here. "Now the time has come for lotus, the party symbol, to be in full bloom in the state. The pledge of development in Telangana will only be fulfilled by the BJP," PM Modi said to loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

The state is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.