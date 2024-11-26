26/11 Terror Attacks In Mumbai: Looking Back At Series Of Deadly Strikes And Heroes Who Came To Rescue

The 2008 Mumbai attacks, often called the 26/11 attacks, were a series of deadly terrorist strikes that deeply impacted India and drew global attention. Ten armed men from the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) launched a planned attack on several key locations in Mumbai, leading to the tragic loss of 175 lives and leaving over 300 people injured. The attacks focused on major landmarks in Mumbai, such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Nariman House.

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, had faced several terrorist attacks before 2008. In 1993, a series of bomb explosions shook the city, claiming 257 lives and injuring many others. More attacks followed, such as the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, which took 209 lives. These attacks were often connected to terror groups like Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The 26/11 attacks were a major escalation in violence, as the terrorists carried out one of the most well-planned and complex assaults in India’s history.

How The Attacks Were Planned and Carried Out

The attackers, trained in marine warfare and urban combat, hijacked an Indian fishing boat and travelled from Karachi, Pakistan, to Mumbai. After killing the crew on the fishing boat, the attackers used inflatable boats to reach Mumbai. Once ashore, they split into groups to launch attacks across the city.

They carried AK-47 rifles, grenades, and other powerful weapons. The terrorists were trained in Pakistan, where they received intense combat and marine warfare lessons. Their training was led by experienced military instructors, including those linked to Pakistan’s army and intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The preparation also included thorough research and planning of their targets, such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Nariman House.

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Targeted Locations

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

The attacks started around 9:30 pm on November 26, 2008, with the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, a famous landmark, being the main target. The attackers entered the hotel, took hostages, and had fierce gun battles with security forces. Six explosions occurred at the Taj Hotel, with blasts reported in the lobby, elevators, and restaurants. Security forces and firefighters worked nonstop to save hostages. The crisis lasted three days, during which intense fighting took place. It was only after the last attackers were killed that the situation was finally brought under control. The attack led to the deaths of 32 hostages, including some foreign nationals.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Two attackers, Ismail Khan and Ajmal Kasab, entered the crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). With AK-47 rifles, they fired aimlessly at passengers in the busy station. The attackers killed 58 people and injured 104 others before leaving the station and continuing their attack on the streets. Kasab was later captured alive after a shootout with the police.



Leopold Cafe

The Leopold Cafe, a famous tourist destination on the Colaba Causeway, was one of the initial targets. Two gunmen, Shoaib and Nazir, fired at the cafe, resulting in 10 deaths and several injuries.

Oberoi Trident Hotel

The Oberoi Trident Hotel was another target of the planned attacks. Like the Taj, the attackers took hostages and engaged in gunfights with security forces inside the hotel. The hostages were saved, but the hotel suffered heavy damage during the attack. Thirty-two people, including hotel staff and guests, lost their lives, and over 100 others were injured.

Nariman House

The attackers also took control of Nariman House, a Jewish community centre. Two attackers entered the building and took several people hostage, including Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, his pregnant wife Rivka, and four others. After a long standoff, commandos from the National Security Guard (NSG) entered the building and freed nine hostages. Sadly, the Rabbi and his wife lost their lives in the incident.

Function Of National Security Guard (NSG)

The National Security Guard (NSG), which is India's top counter-terrorism unit, was essential in the rescue efforts. NSG commandos were sent to the Oberoi Trident and Taj Mahal hotels to assist in the operations. The commandos encountered strong resistance from the well-armed attackers, but by using strategic operations, they were able to overpower the terrorists and save hundreds of hostages. The last operation at the Taj ended on November 29, 2008, when the remaining attackers were killed and the hotel was secured. The NSG commandos showed incredible courage, with some officers making the ultimate sacrifice while performing their duties.

The Aftermath: Tales Of Heroism And Sacrifice

The attacks claimed the lives of 175 people, including nine of the attackers. More than 300 people were injured, with many in critical condition. This tragedy exposed how major cities can be targets for terrorist attacks, but it also showed the strength of Mumbai's people, who united to help the victims and support the security forces in the aftermath. Many people showed incredible bravery during the attacks, including Mumbai Police, firefighters, and everyday citizens.

Railway announcer Vishnu Zende acted quickly and saved many lives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus by warning passengers to leave the area.

Hemant Karkare, the head of Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), was one of the most remarkable heroes. Sadly, he lost his life in a gunfight with the terrorists at the CST station.

Another hero was police constable Tukaram Ombale, who managed to capture one of the terrorists alive but tragically lost his life in the effort. His courageous act gave Indian authorities vital information that helped stop more attacks.

After the attacks, Indian authorities quickly confirmed that the attackers were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a militant group based in Pakistan. Ajmal Kasab, the only attacker caught alive, was arrested and later found guilty. His capture provided important details about how the attacks were planned and carried out. Pakistan acknowledged that Kasab was one of its citizens.

The 2008 Mumbai attacks served as a stark reminder of the global danger of terrorism and the importance of staying alert and working together to combat extremist violence. The attacks brought great pain and loss, but they also highlighted the courage of security forces, first responders, and everyday people. Many risked their own lives to protect and save others, showing true bravery in the face of danger.

(Girish Linganna is a Defence and Aerospace Analyst based out of Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. The views expressed in this article are of the author only.)