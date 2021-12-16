27 officers transferred in massive reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir police

Srinagar: The home department of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (December 16) ordered the transfer and postings of 27 police officers citing the “interest of administration” with immediate effect.

Rakesh Balwal, who bought the Pulwama attackers to justice, has been appointed as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Srinagar.

“In the interest of administration, the transfers and postings are hereby ordered, with immediate effect,” read the order.

The order comes just three days after the Zewan terror attack in which the terrorists fired upon a bus carrying 25 cops.

Srinagar, once a terror-free district is nowadays seen as a hot spot of terrorists. In the last three months, maximum terror attacks and incidents that happened in the union territory occurred in Srinagar. Most of the civilian killing incidents also were reported in Srinagar.

A police top officer said that the new city chief has been appointed so that the terror activities in Srinagar district can be curbed.

