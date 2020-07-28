हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

27-year-old gangraped on gunpoint in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped at gunpoint in the Saipau area of Dholpur, according to Saipau police station-in-charge Anoop Chaudhary. After a medical test confirmed the sexual assault on the victim, the police registered a rape case in this regard.

27-year-old gangraped on gunpoint in Rajasthan's Dholpur
Representational Image

Dholpur: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped at gunpoint in the Saipau area of Dholpur, according to Saipau police station-in-charge Anoop Chaudhary. After a medical test confirmed the sexual assault on the victim, the police registered a rape case in this regard.

According to reports, the victim, a resident of Sadar police station area, was gangarped by two unidentified men on the gunpoint. The incident allegedly took place on July 25 when the victim had left from her home to visit a temple. 

The woman was near NH-123 when two bike-borne accused approached her and blocked her way. The accused then took her to a secluded plot where they took turns to rape her. The victim in her police complaint alleged that the accused threatened to kill her on matter disclosure. 

"The victim, a resident of Thana area, has lodged a case of gang-rape. Some suspects have been brought in for questioning. An investigation is underway," Chaudhary told reporters here.

He further assured that the strictest possible action, under the law, would be taken against those who are found guilty.

It is important to note that this is the second gang-rape incident reported from the Dholpur district in a matter of a couple of days.

Earlier on Sunday, reports of a 24-year old woman being gang-raped by six men in the district had also surfaced. 

