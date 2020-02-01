3 JeM terrorists killed in encounter had IED to be used around Nagrota

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the three terrorists Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists killed in an encounter on Jammu-Srinagar Highway on Friday had Improvised Explosive Device (IED) ready to be used around Nagrota through a third person in a few days.

"Recovered from 3 Slain Pakistan terrorists of JeM today (January 31). They had an IED ready to be used around Nagrota through some third person in a few days. They had dumped it at a convenient location on Jammu-Srinagar Highway," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The police stated that huge quantities of sophisticated arms, ammunition and communication equipment were recovered. The recovery includes AK rifles, pistols and armoured piercing steel core ammunition which can go through Level 3 protection bulletproof vehicles.

On January 31, the Jammu and Kashmir Police killed at least three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in an encounter near the Bann toll post in Nagrota on the highway. The police also apprehended a truck driver, who they claimed to be the cousin of the Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar.

The incident took place at around 5.45 am when a police team conducting a vehicle check near the toll booth intercepted the truck.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh told ANI that the truck driver, identified as Samir Dar, is being interrogated for further information.