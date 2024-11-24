Advertisement
UP ACCIDENT

3 Killed As Car Plunges Into River After GPS Directs It To Under-Construction Bridge

Authorities revealed that earlier this year, floods had caused the collapse of the front section of the bridge into the river, but the GPS app failed to update this critical information.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 11:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
3 Killed As Car Plunges Into River After GPS Directs It To Under-Construction Bridge Representative image

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, three people lost their lives when their car plunged into the Ramganga River after falling off an under-construction bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. on the Khalpur-Dataganj road, as the victims were traveling from Bareilly to Dataganj in the Badaun district. Despite navigating with the help of a GPS app, the driver was unaware that a part of the bridge had been damaged, which contributed to the deadly crash.

Faulty GPS Navigation

Authorities revealed that earlier this year, floods had caused the collapse of the front section of the bridge into the river, but the GPS app failed to update this critical information.

As a result, the driver was misled and drove the car onto the damaged portion of the bridge, which had no safety barriers or warning signs in place. The lack of proper signage increased the risk of the accident, leaving the passengers unaware of the danger ahead.

Dense Fog and Speeding Contribute to the Fatal Accident

The driver of the vehicle, who was reportedly speeding, did not have sufficient time to react to the unexpected hazard. Dense fog in the area further reduced visibility, making it impossible for the driver to spot the damaged section of the bridge in time. As a result, the car careened off the bridge and fell into the river below, leading to the tragic loss of life.

Victims Identified

Among the deceased, two individuals were identified as Amit and Vivek, residents of Imadpur in Farukkabad, based on their ID cards. The identity of the third victim has not been confirmed yet. Police teams from Bareilly, Faridpur, and Badaun’s Dataganj station were quickly dispatched to the scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

