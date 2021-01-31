हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

3 LeT associate terrorists arrested in J&K's Budgam; 2 hand grenades, four detonators recovered

Acting on a specific input the Budgam Police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested three terror associates identified as Mohammed Yousuf Dar, Abdul Majeed Mir and Reyaz Ahmad Basmati.These terror associates are affiliated with banned terror outfit LeT and were also working for other militant outfits including Tehreek ul Mujahideen.

New Delhi: Three terror associates affiliated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (January 31).

Acting on a specific input the Budgam Police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested three terror associates identified as Mohammed Yousuf Dar, Abdul Majeed Mir and Reyaz Ahmad Basmati.These terror associates are affiliated with banned terror outfit LeT and were also working for other militant outfits including Tehreek ul Mujahideen.

Two hand grenades, 25 AK-47 rounds, four detonators, mobile phones used to contact with Pakistani handlers, threat posters and other incriminating material was recovered from them. These terror associates have been booked under relevant sections. 

They were operating in Budgam and Srinagar Districts with the aim to target newly elected District Development Council (DDC) members and disrupt elections. They were in touch with handlers in Pakistan viz Sheikh, Usman, Tariq, Haftullah and others. These terror associates in garb of securing admissions in Pakistani educational institutions, were managing contacts with Pakistan based terror handlers in order to recruit terrorists and revive militancy in Budgam.

They were also involved in several grenade attacks in Srinagar. The terror associates disclosed that their motive was to recycle the ex-militants and target DDCs, security forces and political workers. This group has also been active in issuing threat letters to political workers in the recent past, the same have also been recovered from them.

Tags:
Lashkar-e-Taiba terroristsBudgamDDC elections
