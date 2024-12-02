3-Tier Security Deployed In Noida-Delhi Ahead Of Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' Protest

Ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march on Monday, a 3-tier security plan has been implemented and security forces have been deployed in parts of Noida-Delhi. The police have also planned 3-tier security and around 5,000 Police personnel were deployed.

Shivhari Meena, Addl. Commissioner Of Police Noida said, " We are in constant talks with farmers regarding the 'Delhi Chalo' march. Yesterday also we spoke to them for 3 hours. We have also prepared a 3-tier security plan...around 5,000 Police personnel are conducting checking at various locations...we have also issued traffic advisory...around 1000 PSC personnel have also been deployed, there are arrangements of water cannons..."

Massive Traffic In Noida-Delhi

Visuals showed long vehicle queues at the Chilla border and Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyover. Heavy security deployment and police barricades caused significant traffic disruptions. Police have also issued a traffic advisory for communicators.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Traffic congestion seen at Chilla Border as farmers from Uttar Pradesh are on a march towards Delhi starting today.



(Drone visuals; shot at 12:10 PM) pic.twitter.com/8DguXl6u9Z December 2, 2024

The police stated that they are constantly communicating with the farmers while overseeing traffic management. A traffic advisory has been issued to ensure security arrangements are upheld. Approximately 5,000 police officers and 1,000 PSC workers have been deployed, along with water cannons, TGS squads, fire squads, and other personnel for emergency and traffic management.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Urges Farmers

Amidst the protests near the Delhi-Noida border, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has reached out to farmers and urged them to resolve their issues through talk. In his address, Dhankhar said, "We must remember that we don't fight with our own, we don't deceive our own. Deception is for the enemy, while our own are to be embraced. How can one sleep peacefully when farmers' issues are not being resolved swiftly? I am pleased that Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan has already held discussions, and we are actively working on it. I appeal to my farmer brothers to my farmer brothers to understand that in this country, issues are resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding."

(With ANI inputs)