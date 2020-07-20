30 test positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in Bihar Health Department

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Bihar, over 30 people have tested positive for the deadly virus at state Health Department in Patna. It is learnt that 18 people linked to Health Minister Mangal Pandey have tested positive for coronavirus.

Five people in contact with Principal Health Secretary Uday Singh Kumawat also tested positive for COVID-19. The test report of Additional Secretary Kaushal Kishore has also come positive.

At least 8 security guards of Disaster Management Minister Lashkmeshwar Rai has also tested for coronavirus. All the guards have been sent to home quarantine.

Bihar registered over 1200 cases on Sunday and the state has now registered over 26,000 coronavirus cases. A three-member central team reached in Patna on Sunday (July 19) to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. During their visit, the central team has directed the state's health department to focus on tracking and testing to combat the deadly virus.

The Centre's decision to send a team has come at a time when BJP's alliance partner Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing strong criticism for failing to handle the coronavirus outbreak.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday (July 18) welcomed the Centre's decision to send a team to review the coronavirus situation in the state and said, "The spiralling coronavirus cases in Bihar might soon lead to an explosive situation and has become a matter of concern for the people of the state. Keeping in view the circumstances, the Central Government has decided to send a team to Bihar so that the situation can be brought under control."

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Centre's decision to send a team to Bihar sends a clear message that the "Nitish Kumar government is manipulating COVID-19 numbers" in the state.