350 local trains to run in Mumbai from July 1, only essential services personnel allowed

Indian Railways has decided to expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday (July 1) and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones.

The trains will, however, only carry essential services personnel identified by Maharashtra government.

Besides the essential staff already permitted to travel by select suburban services, the categories instructed by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) such as defence personnel and employees of Central Government, Income Tax, GST & Customs and Department of Posts, and employees of Nationalised Banks, Mumbai Port Trust, Judiciary and Raj Bhavan will be permitted to travel in these select suburban services

"Railways to expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow. As identified by State govt., essential staff incl. employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT, Judiciary, Defence & Raj Bhavan allowed. No services yet for general passengers," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

On the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, 200 trains are being run currently and 150 will be added from Wednesday, taking the total to 350.

On the Western Railways, 202 trains are running currently and 148 more will be added from Wednesday. These trains will halt at major stations. In the harbour line also, the trains will halt at major stations only.

According to Railways, the number of services will be modified in the future as per the requirement to ensure social distancing norms.

Railways has urged the state government to ensure all those allowed to travel, are allowed only after ensuring that they are medically fit and no traveler is coming from a containment zone.