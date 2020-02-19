5 critical, over 100 affected due to gas leak in Haryana's Kurukshetra

An incident of gas leak was reported from a cold store in Nalvi village at Shahabad of Haryana'a Kurukshetra on Tuesday night. As many as 100 people have been affected while at least 50 people allegedly fainted.

The affected people were admitted to the Community Health Center in Shahabad. Later, five persons who were said to be in a critical condition were referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Kurukshetra.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening at 9.30 pm when ammonia gas from Hargobind Cold Store at Shahabad-Thol road leaked and spread to the nearby areas. People living in Patti Sujanpur Dera Baazigar complained of dizziness and nausea. Panic-stricken people complained of breathlessness and a few started vomiting.

Meanwhile, the fire engine tried to control the gas leak and another team was sent to the spot by the district headquarters. Also, additional help was sought from Ambala.

Police stopped the movement of vehicles, though bike and car riders in the area around the time of the gas leak too were reportedly affected.

A large number of people who were impacted by the gas leak were removed from the vicinity of the cold store and sent to safe places, however, due to the effect of the gas, the health of many people has deteriorated and they have been sent to the government hospital.

According to the fire brigade officials, the gas leak has now been brought under control, and water is being sprayed to bring the situation back to normal. The police claimed that the situation is under control. Local MLA Ramkaran Kala was on the spot to meet with the people.

The reason for gas leakage is not known yet.