6 JeM terrorists shot dead in twin encounters with security forces in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Six Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a foreign national, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Anantnag and Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday (December 30, 2021) morning.

“Six JeM terrorists killed in South Kashmir in last 12 hours, two among them Pakistani terrorists,” said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir. The police also said that one M4, two AK rifles and ammunition were recovered from twin encounters.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Upon receiving information about the presence of militants at Nowgam Shahabad in Anantnag district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Wednesday night, a police official said.

While calling it a big success, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us.”

During the searches, the militants opened fire and the security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official said. In the Kulgam encounter, three militants were killed.

During the initial exchange of fire between the two, army troopers and a cop were also injured, who were shifted to hospital for advanced treatment.

This year in over 86 encounters, 168 terrorists are killed by the security forces in Kashmir. Among them, 19 terrorists were foreigners, while 149 were locals.

