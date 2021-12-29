Hyderpora encounter probe is a fig leaf to legitimise violence by state: J&K Peoples Conference

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) has termed the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Hyderpora Killings as a 'fig leaf to legitimise violence by the state'.

An SIT of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday (December 28) had given a clean chit to the security forces in the Hyderpora encounter.

Sajad Lone, PC president said, “Hyderpora probe on expected lines. One more addition to hundreds of ornamental probes. Any victims of the past or of the future better ensure that they are not caught up in wrong place at the wrong time or even right place at the wrong time. Onus to save oneself is on the self.”

The party said that this is just one of the thousands of probes since the last three decades, which has revealed nothing apart from 'justifying murder'.

"There are no surprises in the probe, the results are as predicted. No change in comma or a full stop and a reiteration and replication of thousands of probes held in the past. We don't even have a modicum of belief that the government will actually have moral courage to own a wrong and apologize for the same", the PC spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that the gist of all probes in the past has always been that the government of the day can never be wrong.

"Keeping up with tradition care has been taken to type out a report devoid of any human emotions and disregard for all human sensibilities including the families who lost their loved ones", he added.

He further stated that the onus to save oneself is on the common man or common woman, not on the government of the day.

"The government of the day has the right to fire bullets and any victims of the past or of the future better ensure that they are not caught up in wrong place at the wrong time or even right place at the wrong time."

"We appeal to the government to stop pretending to be just and allow the families to mourn in peace and not reopen the ugly wounds that were inflicted on them on that dreadful night", he added.

