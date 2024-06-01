'60-70 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Kept An Eye On Salman Khan': Navi Mumbai Police

Salman Khan Firing Incident: The Navi Mumbai Police detained four people associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang on June 1. According to ANI, they were planning an attack on Bollywood actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel.

According to the report, there was a plan to kill Salman Khan with weapons obtained from a Pakistani supplier. Over seventeen people, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar, are the part of a formal complaint. The news agency reported that additional investigations are being carried out by the Navi Mumbai Police.

The suspects that the police have detained are Dhananjay, also known as Ajay Kashyap, Waspi Khan, also known as Wasim Chikna, Rizwan Khan, also known as Javed Khan, and Gaurav Bhatia, also known as Nahvi.

Navi Mumbai Police has further added, "The accused had done a recce of Salman Khan's house and farmhouse. Accused Ajay Kashyap contacted a person named Dogar in Pakistan through a video call and weapons like AK-47 were ordered from Pakistan to attack Salman Khan. The police got the information that about 60 to 70 boys of Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra's gang came from Mumbai, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Gujarat and are keeping an eye on Salman Khan. There was a plan to use minors to attack Salman Khan. After the attack, the accused had planned to flee to Sri Lanka via boat from Kanyakumari."