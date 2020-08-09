78th anniversary of Quit India Movement: President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to freedom fighters

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday (August 9) remembered millions of freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence on the 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement.

"On the 78th anniversary of #QuitIndiaMovement, we gratefully remember millions of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence. Their courage and patriotism continue to inspire us to work for a prosperous and ever stronger India. #SalutingFreedomFighters," the President tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the "brave fighters of this revolution". Taking to the microblogging site, he said, "The "Quit India Movement", popularly known as the August Revolution, challenged the British Government from the smallest village in the country to the big cities. Today, on the 78th anniversary of this movement, I remember all the brave fighters of this revolution and salute them.''

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1941, during the Second World War, demanding complete independence of India from British Rule. The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle.

Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India united to uproot imperialism. On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the slogan of "Do or Die" to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.