8 cops killed, 4 injured in raid at notorious history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house in Kanpur; UP CM seeks report

Kanpur: At least eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

According to reports, SSP and IG are present at the spot and forensics teams are examining the area.

The police team comprising of 15-16 personnel had gone to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who has as many as 60 cases filed against him. The team were suddenly attacked by Dubey's men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building. In fact, they had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block police team's route.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the eight police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals and has also sought report of the incident.