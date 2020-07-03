हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanpur

8 cops killed, 4 injured in raid at notorious history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house in Kanpur; UP CM seeks report

According to reports, SSP and IG are present at the spot and forensics teams are examining the area

8 cops killed, 4 injured in raid at notorious history-sheeter Vikas Dubey&#039;s house in Kanpur; UP CM seeks report

Kanpur: At least eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. 

According to reports, SSP and IG are present at the spot and forensics teams are examining the area.

The police team comprising of 15-16 personnel had gone to nab history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, who has as many as 60 cases filed against him. The team were suddenly attacked by Dubey's men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building. In fact, they had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block police team's route.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the eight police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals and has also sought report of the incident.

Tags:
KanpurKanpur attackKanpur ambushBithoorDevendra MishraYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

World's e-waste 'unsustainable', says UN report citing China, India and US
  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M33S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, July 02, 2020