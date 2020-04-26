80% Covid-19 cases asymptomatic in Maharashtra, decision on lockdown after May 3: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: As India continues to battle coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (April 26, 2020) addressed the people of state and said that the further decision on lockdown will be taken only after May 3. Thackeray also thanked people for following lockdown rules amid religious events and urged people to offer prayer inside their house during the month on Ramzan.

Expressing grief over the death of two policemen in the state due to COVID-19, Thackeray said, "Two police constables lost their lives. I offer my tributes to them. Our patience is being tried. Policemen are working for us leaving their families aside. They will get compensation as per government norms and we will try to extend every help possible."

He further assured that the Maharashtra government is taking every step with proper analysis of the situation and for the same reason they have also made a special team of expert doctors.

Thackeray also thanked Nitin Gadkari for rising above politics and extending every possible help to the state. He said that this situation is not the time to do politics but the only thing one should keep in mind is how to fight the difficult situation together.

The Maharashtra CM assured all possible support to migrant workers and said, '' I assure the migrant laborers that I am talking to the centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not starting because we don't want a crowd, otherwise, lockdown will be needed to be further extended.''

He also greeted people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and said, ''There's no celebration, I'm thankful for that.''

It is to be noted that Maharashtra is the worst-hit state due to coronavirus in India with the total number of cases at 7,628 and 323 deaths.