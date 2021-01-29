9 arrested, sent to Tihar Jail for attack on police personnel during violent protest at Burari

New Delhi: In connection with an attack on police personnel during a violent protest at Burari ground on Thursday, nine people have been arrested and sent to Tihar Jail, according to Delhi Police. The protesters were raising instigative slogans and were adamant about going to Red Fort, besides they also tore Uniforms of police personnel, said the police.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has reached out to the people seeking evidence in the form of mobile, video footage, or recording statements regarding the January 26 violence during the farmers` tractor rally.

It has also appealed to the media to provide the investigating agency the footage captured during the violent protests on January 26, besides asking people to come to Old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO and record their statements or submit any evidence related to the R-Day protests.

A mobile number 8750871237 has also been issued by the police for giving information. A landline number 011-23490094 has also been operationalised. An email id has been provided by the Crime branch for the people to contact them in case they have any evidence to share with them.

Posters with this appeal will be also pasted at various places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Crime Branch has also issued notices to the six farmers' unions leaders to join the probe into the rampage by the farmers during their rally on Republic Day that left at least one person dead and several injured.

(With Agency Inputs)