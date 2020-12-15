A philanthropist and society up-lifter — Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh

An eminent professional, compassionate social worker, Mr. Rajesh Singh has gained a prominent position in society due to the exemplary work he has done in his career. His raise to prominence in such a short span can be attributed to his strong will power, calibre, conviction, dedication and leadership quality.

Born on 8th September 1968, Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh hails from Varanasi and comes from a humble background. Son of Ram Dayal Singh, hails from the city of nawabs Lucknow, he nurtures a sense of pride in his roots that depicts the great tradition and glorious history of Lucknow. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh, always had a soft side whenever called on the social front and this cause gained further strength when his son Kunwar left for heavenly abode at the tender age of 20. Mr. Rajesh gradually rose to become one of the pioneering social activist and educationist of Lucknow. He has established Kunwar Lives and Kunawar’s Educational Foundation in Lucknow in the memory of his son Kunwar with a purpose to spread education among the young generation, belonging to rural areas, and more specifically, to underprivileged classes of the society. He is also the Managing Director of Dayal Group also the producer of famous movies like 'Anwar' and 'Fareb'.

As the name suggests, it is dedicated to all the underprivileged who have a desire to learn. He converted his 100 crore land initially allocated for a 5-star club into an educational institute. Crores of investment in its promotion, 50 crores of loan in its construction, Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh donated and sacrificed all for this school. He strongly believes that the young generation can be truly sincere, dedicated and keen to adopt new practices of learning if directed in the right path. They can enter any challenging arena and achieve success if they receive focused attention, inspiring atmosphere and a bit of extra care.

Not only education but through his trust “Kunwar Lives”, Mr. Rajesh Singh has also taken an active initiative of the environment by planting thousands of trees and plants in the premises of Kunwars Global school. He urges all students and teachers on every special occasion to plant trees. He has initiated many plantation drives from time to time. He now has acres of land planted with trees, organized several Health Camps and free medicine distribution for under privileged strata of society. His Intent and strong will of Social Service did not go unnoticed as he was recognized by many foundations one of which has awarded him with the Honorary Doctorate for his work in the field of social service.

Kunwar's Educational Foundation

Runs a charitable school under it as Kunwar’s Global School

Has adopted several students for Education

Supports students who don't have economic stability

Graduated many students in vocal skills at the own cost of the school

Fights adulteration and serves students with own cultivated fruits & Vegetables also imparts actual exposure of students in the process of its growth

Maintains a dairy farm to serve students with pure Milk & Milk products

Is promoting the message nationwide that education is not for sale and shouldn’t be commercialized

Has influenced several educationist to follow his path

Is building nation by giving right platform and exposure to the right talent

It runs the only school in India by the name Kunwar’s Global School which publishes its Balance sheet every year in the year book

He feels that the root cause of all social evils is lack of ethical values which should have been instilled in the children when they were young. It is because of this they have an identity crisis and have no clarity of their roles in society and their set of values. Keeping in mind the different needs of an infant, a kid and a grown up child is sometimes not easy even for their parents to recognize in the hassle of earning bread and butter. He gave a strong vision to the school of “intelligence beyond boundaries” which in deeper sense means that a child is free to opt any profession.

