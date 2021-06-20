'Aam Aadmi Party is the only hope': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Punjab visit

New Delhi: Ahead of the scheduled 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be visiting Punjab on Monday.

“AAP National Convenor & Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow. Punjab wants Change!,” the AAP tweeted.

"Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar," Kejriwal said in another tweet.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier visited Punjab in March 2021, when the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three new farm laws was at its peak.

He had accused the Congress-led government in Punjab of not fulfilling any of the poll promises it had made before the 2017 elections.

Kejriwal’s visit on Monday comes as his party suffered a massive setback after Punjab Ekta Party, led by former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, decided to join hands with the Congress on June 17.

Khaira had been a member of the Congress and switched to the AAP in 2015.

In the last assembly elections in 2017, the AAP was a first timer in Punjab but it still managed to win 20 seats out of the total 117. while, Congress managed to get 77 seats and formed the government in Punjab. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to win only 18 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)