Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Check Full List Of Winners, Losers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024:

The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. Aam Aadmi Party has released its list of candidates for this crucial election. The Aam Aadmi Party is a political party in India. It was founded by Arvind Kejriwal and his then-companions, following the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement. AAP is currently the governing party in the Indian state of Punjab and the union territory of Delhi. In New Delhi, the alliance between Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress has failed to resonate with voters. Exit polls suggest a clean sweep for the BJP, capturing all seven seats in the national capital. This outcome reflects the electorate's disapproval of the Kejriwal-Rahul Gandhi partnership and reinforces the BJP's stronghold in Delhi.