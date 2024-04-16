Advertisement
NewsIndia
AAMIR KHAN DEEPFAKE AD

Aamir Khan Lodges FIR Against Congress Over Alleged Deepfake Political Ad

Aamir Khan filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police concerning the alleged use of a deepfake video of him endorsing the Congress party. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aamir Khan Lodges FIR Against Congress Over Alleged Deepfake Political Ad

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has taken legal action against the Indian National Congress (INC) regarding a fake political advertisement circulating on social media. Khan filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police concerning the alleged use of a deepfake video of him endorsing the Congress party.  

The disputed advertisement, targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), features a deepfake video purportedly depicting Khan. Utilising artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the video inserts Khan into a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, 'Satyamev Jayate'. In the ad Aamir Khan can be seen criticising the BJP's promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into citizens' bank accounts.  

In response, a spokesperson for Aamir Khan made it clear: “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections.”  

The spokesperson confirmed Khan's commitment to raising public awareness through non-partisan platforms. Denouncing the deepfake video as false and misleading, the spokesperson asserted Khan's intention to pursue legal recourse.  

The actor has reported the matter to legal authorities, including the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station