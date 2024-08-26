Advertisement
AAP VS LG

AAP Demands L-G Saxena's Resignation For 'Approving' Tree Felling In Delhi Ridge

AAP demanded VK Saxena's resignation for allegedly approving the felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi's Ridge area. 

|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 03:01 PM IST|Source: PTI
AAP Demands L-G Saxena's Resignation For 'Approving' Tree Felling In Delhi Ridge Picture source: PTI

New Delhi: AAP on Monday demanded Lt Governor VK Saxena's resignation for allegedly approving the felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi's Ridge area. 

There was no immediate reaction from the Lt Governor's Office. 

Addressing a press conference, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the affidavit filed by the contractor involved in the project showed that the permission to fell the trees was issued by the lieutenant governor. 

"The affidavit filed by the contractor says that in an email received from the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), he was told that permission to remove the trees that obstructed the right of way had been granted by the lieutenant governor," he claimed. 

Bharadwaj said the email had "exposed" the lieutenant governor. 

"He should immediately tender his resignation. I challenge him to come clean," the minister added. 

The Supreme Court initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against the DDA vice-chairman over the alleged felling of 1,100 trees in the ridge forest for a road-widening project. 

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, on the other hand, alleged that the BJP and the lieutenant governor were "ruining" Delhi. 

Holding up some purported documents during a press conference, he said, "The company that felled the trees has given an affidavit in court, saying the lieutenant governor is responsible for it." 

He said that according to the original plan, the land of nearby farmhouses was to be acquired for the road. But 1,100 trees were felled to save the farmhouses, he charged and questioned if there was any "deal".

